March 16, 2018, age 73, beloved husband of Frances (nee Huff); dear father of Andrew D. and Richard L. Sasala, III; cherished grandfather of Geffen, Xavier and Hava; brother of the late Lawrence (Anita) and Diane Sasala; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Church, 780 Main St., Buffalo, Saturday at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Rick was the owner of Spirits of Allentown Liquors on Allen St. for over 43 years, and was a retired Buffalo School Teacher. He was also a longtime member of the Allentown Village Society and the Allentown Association. Donations to St. Francis High School would be appreciated. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com