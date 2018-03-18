RIZZIO, Agnes

RIZZIO - Agnes Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 5, 2018 at age 102. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Rizzio; dear sister of the late Grace Sos; cherished aunt of the late William Podlewski and great-aunt of Katherine (Frank) (nee Podlewski) Niewiadomski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com