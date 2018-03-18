REINHOFER, Olive Patricia (Williams)

March 14, 2018; wife of Robert L. Reinhofer; mother of Gisela Sharpe, Patricia (Thomas) Macy, Valerie Nolan and Rosalind (Adel) Sulaiman; grandmother of Sarah (Terry Stafford) Sharpe, Louise (Michael) Moran, Christopher and Kathryn Sharpe, Victoria Macy, Cassidy, Kyle, Lydia and Elliott Sulaiman; great-grandmother of Jennifer, Isabelle and Arthur; sister of the late Marjorie (late Frank) Martin. No prior visitation. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Olive's name may be made to Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Your online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com