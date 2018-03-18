Record number of students to take part in Model UN at UB

A record number of 637 students from 30 area high schools will take part in the Model United Nations General Assembly from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in Knox Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst.

Student delegates will represent 55 countries as they draw up resolutions, negotiate, debate and form alliances, following procedures used at the UN. At closing ceremonies, awards will be presented to the top 10 delegations.

Keynote speaker will be Trevor Poag, director of global learning opportunities at UB. The Model UN is being hosted for the 12th year by the International Institute of Buffalo.