Receiver Anquan Boldin says he could still play if he wanted to

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin was removed from the Bills' retired/reserve list, but says he has not decided whether to resume his playing career.

He claimed that he had not given it much thought, but said he still works out every day and knows he could play.

“Definitely,” Boldin said Saturday at Torrey Smith's charity basketball game, according to the Baltimore Sun. “If I wanted to, I know I could.”

He said he spends his time helping prospects get ready for the draft and with his efforts with the Players Coalition.

Boldin was joined a by a number of former Ravens at the event in what turned into an impromptu reunion.

Boldin, 37, has not played since the 2016 season with the Lions. He signed with the Bills during training camp last season but was part of the team for less than two weeks before he retired to focus on his humanitarian efforts. Reports at the trading deadline suggested that he was looking to play again and the Bills granted his agent permission to seek a trade, but nothing materialize to the Bills' liking.