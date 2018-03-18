Preservation Buffalo Niagara announces annual awards

Preservation Buffalo Niagara has announced the honorees for its 2018 Preservation Awards.

The recipients are: for the Project of Distinction, the Hotel Henry at the Richardson Olmsted campus; for Outstanding Commercial Project, Evergreen Lofts and The Sinclair; for Outstanding Residential Project, Harmony House, at 3 St. John's Place; and for Neighborhood Conservation, the Town of Amherst Intensive Survey.

Also, for Outstanding Personal Contribution, Veronica Hemphill-Nichols for her work in the Fruit Belt; for Preservation Craft, the Darwin Martin House's millwork restoration; for Education Outreach and Planning, the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor; for Public Art and Landscape, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy; and for Stewardship, the Robert Coles House on Humboldt Parkway.

The awards will be presented at a dinner on May 22 at the Saturn Club. For information on the awards dinner, call 852-3300 or go to Preservation Buffalo Niagara's website.