PIWOWAR, Michael

PIWOWAR - Michael March 10, 2018 of Lackawanna, NY. Son of the late Frank and Irene (nee Delecki) Piwowar; brother of William (Patricia), Nancy (Odell) Payne, Kathryn (Michael) Barker, Kenneth, Robert (late Michelle), late Elaine (late Daniel) Torres and late Frank; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 19th at St. Anthony's Church at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.