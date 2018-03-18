PIROG, Richard N.

PIROG - Richard N. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 14, 2018. Loyal friend of "Duke"; beloved son of the late Joseph and Alice (Newton) Pirog; brother of Marty C. Pirog, Lynette (Greg) Coon, the late Steven J. Pirog, and Ken (Sandy) Pirog; uncle of Peter Coon, Michael Coon, and Zachary Pirog; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews; nephew of Yasabel Gibson and Charles Newton. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:30 PM, friends are invited. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com