Declan Farmer scored with 38 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then scored three minutes into sudden-death to give the U.S. a 2-1 victory over Canada in Pyeongchang, South Korea for its third straight Paralympic Games sled hockey gold medal in a row.

Adam Page of Lancaster played for the U.S.

Team USA topped the medals table, with a total of 36 medals in games including 13 golds.