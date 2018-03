OSWALD, Amy M.

OSWALD - Amy M. Suddenly, March 7, 2018; beloved mother of Savannah Penn; sister of Rose Oswald, Joseph Coniglio, Jason and David Oswald; beloved daughter of Donald Oswald and the late Mary Ann Coniglio. The family will be present Monday 4-7 p.m. at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, where funeral services will be held immediately following visitation.