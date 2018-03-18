Niagara-Wheatfield student suspended for brandishing knife in class

A 16-year-old Niagara-Wheatfield High School student was suspended recently for "playing" with a butterfly knife during a class, Wheatfield police said.

A teacher at the school took the knife from the student, who told police he was "practicing tricks" with the weapon and reportedly did not think it would be a problem because the knife "wasn't sharp." After the knife was confiscated, the student in question talked about other knives with students in the class, according to reports.

The suspended student told police that he bought the knife from an online site. The teen was suspended pending a superintendent's hearing. He was not criminally charged.