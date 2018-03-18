NEUREUTHER, Leonard M.

NEUREUTHER - Leonard M. March 16, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of Donna (Tiffany) Neureuther; loving father of Jennifer (Steve) Irving, Jeffrey Neureuther, Jill (Rich) Pencek, Jonathan (Chandana) Neureuther; dearest grandfather of Katherine, Charles, Annelisa, Skylar, Lacey, Peter and Lucy; brother of Florence (late Ronald) Spring, Lorraine (Carl) Gozdziak, Robert (Carole) Neureuther; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Monday evening 6-8 and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. (please assemble at church). Leonard was a retired Supervisor of the Buffalo School System, a Professor of Math at Buffalo State and ECC. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or Hospice Buffalo Inc.