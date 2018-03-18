MIRANDA, Betty J. (Milius)

March 17, 2018, beloved wife of 62 years to Raymond S. Miranda; devoted mother of Linda (Sam) Evans, Patti (Bill) Lawley and Raymond E. (Sally) Miranda; loving grandmother of Amanda, Molly, Miranda, William, Raymond Jr., Emma, Maggie, Connor, Sammy, Luke, Matthew, Jack, Ryan, Nicholas, Max and Benjamin. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 3-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just east of Rt. 219). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com