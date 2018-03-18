MINISTERO, Rosalie (Bellia)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 16, 2018, beloved wife of the late Russell J. Ministero; devoted mother of Fred Ministero, Samuel (Susan) Ministero, Russell (Doreen) Ministero and the late Mark Ministero; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Bellia; dear sister of Augustino (Mary Joan) Bellia, Connie Giglia, Angelo (late Leora) Bellia, Anthony (late Maureen) Bellia and the late Salvatore (late Mary) Bellia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/

Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-6 PM and Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com