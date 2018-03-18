MINERVINI, Patricia J.

MINERVINI - Patricia J. March 15, 2018 at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Minervini; loving mother of Sandra (William) Ernst, Linda (Paul) Gaulocher and Anthony (Barb) Minervini; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Eugene (Hildarae) Kling and Joyce Maloney; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Amelia Church at 9:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com