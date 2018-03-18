Milbrand, Carol

Milbrand - Carol Passed away on March 15, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was at home and surrounded by family. Carol was married to the late (George T. Milbrand); she is survived by Mike Milbrand (Patricia), Teresa Milbrand and Christopher Milbrand as well as two grandchildren, Jordan Milbrand and Dylan Milbrand. Carol is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be determined at a later date arrangements by HAMILTON AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME, 270 Young St., Wilson, NY. hamiltonclarkonline.com