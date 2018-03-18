McFARLAND, Susan "Diane"

Of Amherst, entered into rest October 28, 2018, devoted mother of Kevin Moore; cherished grandmother of Katie and Owen; adored great-grandmother of Finn; dear sister of Kendall McFarland and Judy Jones; also survived by many relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Bulger Communcation Center at Buffalo State College, off of Iroquois Dr., on Saturday, March 24th, at 11 AM. Dr. McFarland retired from Buffalo State College in the Spring of 2017. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com