MARGREY, Kenneth C.

MARGREY - Kenneth C. March 16, 2018, at age 78, beloved husband of Phyllis (Mattar) Margrey and the late Marjorie A. (nee Martin) Margrey; devoted father of Kenneth W. (Julie) Margrey, Rebecca (Mark) Rossi, Jennifer M. Moore, Mark (Janet) Mattar, Wendy (Dale) Harman, Nina (Robert) Reinken, William (Kathleen) Mattar, Paul (Amy) Mattar, Camille (Kenneth) Johnson and Bradley Mattar; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Douglas Margrey and Sidney (Inga) Margrey; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. The visitation will be on Sunday, today, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.) where a Funeral Service will follow on Monday at 11 AM. Interment private. Please no flowers. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Friends of Night People. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com