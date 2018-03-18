MAJCHRZAK, Richard

Majchrzak - Richard March 16, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, at 77 years of age. Treasured son of the late Pete and Angie; beloved brother of Ann Setlock (late Bob) and Jim (Roxanne); and dearest uncle to several nieces and nephews, especially his friend and caretaker Dee. Richard was a proud Navy Veteran and served on the USS Manley. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.