Letter: Trump needs no help in destroying presidency

Trump needs no help in destroying presidency

A letter in the March 7 Buffalo News blames the Democratic Party for President Trump’s failings and being obstructionists to his agenda.

Did the writer forget the 2009 dictum from Sen. Mitch McConnell to fellow Republicans to do everything in their power to make Barack Obama a one-term president?

Trump doesn’t need any opposition to tear down his presidency; he is doing an excellent job all on his own.

Trump has lied right from the beginning. There are thousands of verified lies he has told. He flip-flops almost daily on policy. Trump doesn’t need any help from Democrats or the press to push his head under in his self created “swamp!”

James J. Weig

Tonawanda