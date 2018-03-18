Letter: Trump has turned ‘swamp’ into a huge, noxious sewer

Trump has turned ‘swamp’ into a huge, noxious sewer

“Drain the swamp!” yelled Donald Trump supporters in the race for the White House. So, what have they given us? A sewer! The noxious smell of favoritism toward the rich stinks to high heaven. The GOP leadership’s utter disdain for the common people is frightening.

Trump’s conduct as president with other world leaders reveals his lack of ability to govern in a democracy. He thinks he is running his own company. It’s time for us common people – the ones who truly make the United States great – to vote for a capable candidate.

Joyce L. Wilson

Amherst