Letter: Treating mentally ill would curb shootings

Treating mentally ill would curb shootings

Guns are not the problem in our country; it’s the need for better and more accessible treatment of the mentally ill. There is a person’s finger on the trigger of every gun used in every shooting, and yet the angry focus is always on guns and our gun laws – not better treatment for the mentally ill. It’s infuriating to hear person after person and news story after news story discuss the “gun problem” without a single mention of mental illness.

After nearly every tragic shooting, we learn that the shooter had a history of mental illness and yet the angry attention goes to banning guns and asking for stricter gun laws. Clearly it’s easier to go after guns and gun laws than it is to face the real problem. Want to save lives and make the world a safer place? March, fight and speak up for better and more accessible treatment of the mentally ill – most of the fingers on those tragic triggers.

Michael Sans

Williamsville