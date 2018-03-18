Letter: News should continue exposing dark truths

News should continue exposing dark truths

Kudos to The News for continuing the coverage of the priest scandal.

The irrevocable harm that these men did to these children is reprehensible. This sexual abuse behavior was hidden from the public and tolerated by the priests and Catholic Church for years.

Decades ago, the Boston Globe exposed the pedophile priests, much to the shock of that community and the nation.

This heinous situation must continue to be on the forefront of The News to encourage more victims to come forward.

Holly and Lisa Gaglia

Buffalo