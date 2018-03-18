Letter: Church should admit celibacy is not natural

Church should admit celibacy is not natural

Millions of people know that celibacy in the Catholic Church is unnatural. Priests and nuns not only give up sex, they have to give up love, marriage, home, children and grandchildren. Do you think they may be lonely? They may act out in frustration and take the full brunt of guilt, but it is the Catholic Church that is actually guilty.

The priests suffer right along with the sex abuse victims, and the Catholic Church with all the bishops and cardinals and pope do nothing to end this sin against Mother Nature.

Carl J. Hoepfinger

Buffalo