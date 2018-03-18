Letter: Arming teachers would make killers think twice

Arming teachers would make killers think twice

“Gun Free Zone.” Translation: Bring a gun to school! A sign near the entrance to schools: “Teachers and administrators may be armed.” Translation: Someone might shoot back. The threat is “maybe,” whether anyone is armed or not. Plus it’s “concealed carry.” The idea is no one knows whether a person is carrying or not. No one shoots up a police station or gun store.

Bill Johnson

Burt