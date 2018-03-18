LEDFORD, Robert M.

LEDFORD - Robert M. Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 14, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit The LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 10-11 o'clock. Funeral service will immediately follow. Robert served in the US Army during WWII. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com