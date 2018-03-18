LABOSKI, Glenn E. "Yogi"

Passed away February 27, 2018 at age 72 after a short battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Shields); dear father of James, Daniel (Carolee) Laboski and Melanie (Tom) Ackley; brother of Scarlett (Ron) Binkert, Cheryl (Dale) Mellan and the late Tom (Kathy) Laboski; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 24th 9-11 AM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 11 AM. Yogi was retired from GM Tonawanda in 2003. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to st.jude.org. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com