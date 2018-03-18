Deaths Death Notices
LABOSKI, Glenn E. "Yogi"
LABOSKI - Glenn E. "Yogi"
Passed away February 27, 2018 at age 72 after a short battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Shields); dear father of James, Daniel (Carolee) Laboski and Melanie (Tom) Ackley; brother of Scarlett (Ron) Binkert, Cheryl (Dale) Mellan and the late Tom (Kathy) Laboski; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 24th 9-11 AM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 11 AM. Yogi was retired from GM Tonawanda in 2003. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to st.jude.org. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook