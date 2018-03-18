KOPEC, Florence (Mucha)

March 16, 2018, of Orchard Park. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kopec; loving mother of Patricia (Michael) Muench, Thomas (Eileen) Porebski; cherished grandmother of Brian, Nicole (Bryan) Ross, David (Kerry) Muench, Derrick (Tiffany) Muench and great-grandmother of 10 grandchildren; predeceased by 3 sisters and 1 brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Monday 4-8PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:30AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church (kindly assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers declined. Donations to Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.