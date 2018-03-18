KIBLIN, Sandra J.

KIBLIN - Sandra J. November 22, 2016. Dear daughter of the late Thomas and Marguerite; sister of Nancy (James) Tasciotti, Kelly Kiblin and the late Daniel, Thomas and Randy Kiblin; aunt of Colleen (Hewitt) Meeder; great-aunt of Hewitt Thomas, Trenton and Chance Meeder. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 24th at 11:00 AM in Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY. (Please assemble inside Delaware Ave. gates). Sandra was retired from Horizon Phone Co. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.