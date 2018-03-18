JUNG, Jakob

JUNG - Jakob March 16, 2018, of Grand Island, formerly of South Buffalo, husband of the late Maria Jung; father of Henry (Mary Ellen), Jacob W. (Janice) and Robert Jung; also survived by 14 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and family in Western New York and Europe. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Mr. Jung's love for roses was appreciated by the whole community. He was well liked and leaves behind many dear friends at the Grand Island Golden Center.