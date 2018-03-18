JOHNSON, Roland W.

JOHNSON - Roland W. March 12, 2018 at age 65. Beloved husband of Kim Brown-Johnson; devoted father of Ashley Johnson, Cheyenne Johnson and the late Miles Johnson; cherished grandfather of Aaliyah Johnson; dear brother of Maureen (James) Butts, Leatrice Anderson, and the late Elaine Pearson and Oliver Johnson; sister-in-law of Donna Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday 11 AM-12 PM at Bethel AME Church, 1525 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Interment to be held in Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roland's name to the American Heart Association of WNY, 5488 Sheridan Dr., #300, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com