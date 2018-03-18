JAKUBCZAK, Robert E.

JAKUBCZAK - Robert E. March 12, 2018, of Angola, NY; beloved husband of Antoinette (Vail) Jakubczak; son of the late Henry and Sophie Jakubczak; brother of the late Henry Jakubczak; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at Most Precious Blood Church, 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Bob's memory. Bob was a life member of the VFW Post 5798, Angola. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.