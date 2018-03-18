HURY, Loretta N. "Midge" (Tortorice)

March 10, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Alexander J. Hury, Sr. Dear mother of Alexander J. (Sheryl) and Dennis M. Loving sister of Virginia Glass (Joseph) and Maria (Steve) Morgan. Sister-in-law of Edith "Dutchie" (Frank) Martene. Endeared by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Deeply missed by her loving companion, Frank Cerney. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's Episcopal All Saints Church, 311 Ontario St., Buffalo, NY 14207. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal All Saints Church in Loretta's memory. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com