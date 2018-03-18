HURD, Donald H.

HURD - Donald H. Of West Seneca, passed peacefully on March 9, 2018. He was born in Olean, New York on September 25, 1924. Beloved husband to the late Evelyn A. Hurd; loving father to Kenneth D. Hurd and Donna L. (Joseph) Borchlewicz. A World War II veteran that never thought he would make it home from France. Another memorable part of his life was racing at Civic Stadium (The Rockpile) in the 1950's. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date.