Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more

We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Sunday

1. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA Class D final at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy

State No. 1 Franklinville (26-0) takes on No. 2 IV-Delaware Academy (23-2) for the state championship at 11:45 a.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

* * *

Saturday's roundup

* * *

Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.