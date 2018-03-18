Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more
We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Sunday
1. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA Class D final at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy
State No. 1 Franklinville (26-0) takes on No. 2 IV-Delaware Academy (23-2) for the state championship at 11:45 a.m.
Franklinville’s quest to ‘be the first’ continues with state semifinal win
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.
* * *
Saturday's roundup
East beats the champs, captures state Class D title in overtime
Watch: Coach Starling Bryant and his players talk about East's win in state Class D title game
Franklinville’s quest to ‘be the first’ continues with state semifinal win
* * *
