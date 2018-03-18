HOLLAND, David B.

HOLLAND - David B. March 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Marylin Williams Holland; brother-in-law of Ronald and Terrence Williams; survived by nieces and nephews. David was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, a member of SAG, Actors' Equity, and a graduate of West Chester University of Pennsylvania. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass from St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Saturday, March 24 at 11:30 AM. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com