HANNEY, Donna M. (Blair)

HANNEY - Donna M. (nee Blair)

Formerly of Colden, NY, March 16, 2018, beloved wife of Richard W. "Handy" Hanney; loving mother of Todd D. (Colleen), Daniel C. (Lisa) and Jay C. (Jessica) Hanney; grandmother of Danyell, Corbin, Chloe, Roxanne, Liam and Jacob; also survived by four great-grandchildren; sister of Dale (Donna) Blair. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11 AM in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Heath at Supervisor, Colden, NY 14033. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.