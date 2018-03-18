GUSKIC, Ida M. (Amoroso)

March 4, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Carmelo and Josephine (nee Bongiovanni) Amoroso; dear sister of Marie (Angelo) Monaco, Nina (Mario) Lombardo, Philip (Richard) Amoroso, Ann (Arthur) Banach and Joseph Amoroso; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 24th at 9:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Ida's name to Blessed Sacrament Church. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com