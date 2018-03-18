GONSIOREK, Alice R. (Lewandowski)

GONSIOREK - Alice R. (nee Lewandowski)

Of Lackawanna, on March 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus J. Gonsiorek; dearest mother of David (Michelle), Debra (Kenneth) Pytlak, Karen (Jon) Lafko, Mary Sales, and Adam (Beth) Baran; grandmother of Daniel, Benjamin, Jenna, Erica, Brittany, Hannah, Morgan, Jacob, Caleb, and Samuel; daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (nee King) Lewandowski; sister of the late Nannett, Robert, and Modyst; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel Service Tuesday morning at 10 AM.