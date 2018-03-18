GLASSMAN, Catherine M. "Kit"

January 31, 2018, of Grand Island, NY, beloved wife of the late Albert F. Glassman and the late George Klein; loving mother of Raymond (Tammy) Klein; stepmother of Paul (Terri) Glassman; Christa Glassman; Eric (Sue) Glassman; dear grandmother of Bruce Klein; Karen (Andrew) Knight; Jeffrey Glassman; David (Ashley) Glassman; Lindsay Glassman; great-grandmother to Amelia Knight; survived by her sisters, Isabelle Lepore and Mildred Zearfoss. A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church of Grand Island on Monday, March 26, 2018, at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church of Grand Island or a favorite charity.