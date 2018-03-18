GIORDANO, Pasquale A. "Pat"

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 17, 2018, beloved husband of the late Mary Frances (nee Kaznowski) Giordano; devoted father of Patricia (Steve) Birtz, Mary (Eric) Barkey, Anthony Giordano, and Paul (Sandy) Giordano; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Anthony and Ripalda Giordano; dear brother of six siblings; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Wednesday morning at 9:15 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Entombment Hill crest Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com