GILETTE, Brenda P.

GILETTE - Brenda P. Entered into rest March 14, 2018. Wake Services will be held Wednesday 10am

followed by an 11am Funeral at Emmanuel Temple Church of God, 701 Kensington Ave. Arrangements by TL Pickens Mortuary Services, 66 E. Utica St. Condolences may be offered at www.tonylpickens.com