GIBAS, Karl A., Sr.

GIBAS - Karl A., Sr. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 16, 2018, beloved husband of Sarah "Janey" (nee McAuliffe) Gibas; dearest nephew of Jean "Aunt Jeanie" Slowinski; devoted father of Karl (Tracy) Gibas, Jr., Kimberly (Michael) Tucci, Karen (Anthony) Sellari, and Kelly (fiance; Joe Hynes) Gibas; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Anthony and Phyllis Gibas; dear brother of the late Millicent (James) Schmidt; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Friday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com