GEER, Katherine "Kay" (Albrechtson)

Of Holland, entered into rest February 20, 2018, at age 100. A Celebration of Kay's life will be held Saturday, March 24, 2-4:30 PM followed by a time to share memories from 4:30-5 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Please share condolences at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com