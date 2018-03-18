BuffaloNews.com
Irish pride on display: The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mary Choi, left, Greg Villers, Erika Baek and Jenny Kwang at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Shane and Ariy Phillips watch the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
"D" Company Buffalo City Guard Gordon Highlanders march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone marches.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Olympic gold medalist Emily Pfalzer, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Karen King of North Tonawanda shows her Irish pride.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of the Blackthorn Club march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Shannon Pilarski, left, Skylar Pilarski, Alexis Burger, and Alexa Pilarski watch the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Knights of St. John International Commandery No. 382 march at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Frank Ireland and Marlene Cook of Gowanda at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Rince Na Tiarna dance down Delaware Avenue.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Rince Na Tiarna dance down Delaware Avenue.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Katie McGinnis, 16, of Lockport, and her friend Yu Kyuong, 16, of Seoul, South Korea, a foreign exchange student, watch the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Tony Cudney and his one-and-a-half-year-old son Jackson march in the St. Patrick's Day parade with the Knights of Columbus.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Brenda Angelucci, left, Tyler Tomato, Alycia Tomaino, and Nathan Tomato of Lockport watch the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Revelers line the street at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Gene Blowers of South Buffalo and his glasses at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Becky Koyn of Grand Island and Gene Blowers of South Buffalo at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A paradegoer strikes a pose with the WNY Corgi Club.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The WNY Corgi Club marches down Delaware Avenue.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A dog from the WNY Corgi Club marches in the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of St. Mark in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Paradegoers at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A float by St. Mark at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Laura Murphy, top, and Anthony Vicario blow horns as they watch the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of Clann Na Cara Irish Dance at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of Clann Na Cara Irish Dance at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Kelly's Heroes march in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jordan Walker of Buffalo high-fives parade marchers.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Natalie Garcia, 9, of North Tonawanda, top Pink, and Kelly Rodriguez, 8, of Tonawanda high-fives parade marchers.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A gang of paradegoers and their couch at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Bills Elvis marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The 164th Infantry Regiment Civil War Corcoran Guard marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The 164th Infantry Regiment Civil War Corcoran Guard marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of the Police Emerald Society march in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards, left, and members of the Police Emerald Society march in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A armored Buffalo police unit in the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums march.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Irish setters march in the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jackie Andula of the Dachshund Club of Greater Buffalo marches with Violet on her chest at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jackie Andula of the Dachshund Club of Greater Buffalo marches with Violet on her chest at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Sarah Moran marches with her one-year-old daughter Juliette with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 41.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Sarah Moran marches with her one-year-old daughter Juliette with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 41.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Iron Workers float at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The annual St. Patrick's Day parade snakes down Delaware.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
William Johnson and his 3-year-old son Nicholas watch the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
State Troopers march in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
State Troopers march in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
People watch the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Charlie Erckert with A Rose For You Puppets marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Jon West, left, Patrick Brock, Nate Stewart, in rear, Colton Barucki, Richard Brant, at the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A paradegoer shows her Irish pride.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Nate Stewart looks down Delaware after the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Paradegoers head out after the event is over.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
McKenzie Faller, left, Will Smith, Olivia Smith, Eric Schafer and Brian Fulford head down Delaware Avenue.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Theresa Fortons and her dog Murphy wait it out in a chair after the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Brigid McDonald breaks out her camera for a photo after the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Paradegoers head down Delaware after the event is over.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
J. Lavel-Ward, left, Keith Kettle and Fonzcilla Willis after the parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Mary Louis, left, Katie Bunce, Nicole Giardina and Isabelle Klein on Chippewa and Delaware.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Ali Hutchinson and Marren McMahon after the St. Patrick's Day parade.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 66
Sunday, March 18, 2018
Over 50,000 people attended the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on a sunny Sunday afternoon, March 18, 2018, in Buffalo.
