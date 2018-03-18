East forward Justin Allen dunks against Moriah during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East forward Danny Carter drives to the basket against Moriah during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East guard Waunya Shaw dribbles against Moriah during the first half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East coach Starling Bryant rides an exercise bike in the hallway outside the locker room prior to playing Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East coach Starling Bryant talks with his team prior to playing Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eastu2019s WIllard Anderson sits in the locker room prior to playing Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East forward Xavier Turner gets taped up by Merle Cortellucci prior to playing Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East coach Starling Bryant calls a play against Moriah during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East celebrates an overtime victory against Moriah to win the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East players soak head coach Starling Bryant as he entered the locker room after defeating Moriah to win the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East player Willard Anderson celebrates after defeating Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East celebrates after defeating Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East coach Starling Bryant celebrates after defeating Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East player Xavier Turner is overcome with emotion after defeating Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East players celebrate the closing seconds over an overtime victory agaainst Moriah to win the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East defender Willard Anderson and Moriahu2019s Dylan Trombley battle for a loose ball during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East forward Willard Anderson drives to the basket against Moriah during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East forward Justin Allen shoots against Moriah during the second half of the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eastu2019s Waunya Shaw celebrates a victory over Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East celebrates an overtime victory over Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East players are overcome with emotion after defeating Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Championship medal hangs on the neck of Willard Anderson from East after defeating Moriah for the 2018 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Boys basketball Class D Championship at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena on Saturday'March 17, 2018.
Share this article