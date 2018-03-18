Buffalo guard Ayolek Sodade, center, celebrates the 102-79 victory over the South Florida Bulls in round one of the NCAA basketball tournament.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
The Buffalo Bulls celebrate the 102-79 victory over the South Florida Bulls. Pictured are Buffalo forward Brittany Morrison (32), Buffalo forward Courtney Wilkins, center, and Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill (0).
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo center Cassie Oursler (31) and the rest of her team celebrates a three-point shot in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard congratulates the South Florida Bulls.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
The Buffalo Bulls celebrates their 102-79 victory.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack leaves the court with her "horns up."
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid drives and takes a shot.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard, front, blocks the shot of South Florida guard Laia Flores in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill shoots over South Florida forward Maria Jespersen in the second half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack directs her team.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid gets a hand on a loose ball.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack talks to her team.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid takes a reverse shot.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard reacts to making a three-point shot in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard celebrates making a three point shot with Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid in the first half.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard, center, celebrates making a three point shot with Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid, left, as Buffalo guard Katherine Ups (5) joins in.
Mark Wallheiser/University at Buffalo
UB celebrates its first NCAA Tournament victory.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
UB cheerleaders were on hand in Tallahassee.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
UB gets ready to go against South Florida
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
UB fans were on hand in Tallahassee.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Summer Hemphill defends against Maria Jespersen.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Cassie Oursler fights for a rebound in front of Mariah Suchan (21).
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Cierra Dillard (24) wheels around as Katharine Ups eyes the loose ball.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Stephanie Reid scrambles for the ball.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Cierra Dillard meets the media.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Stephanie Reid meets the media.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Felisha Legette-Jack meets the media.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Courtney Wilkins meets the media.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
It's game time for the UB women in the NCAAs.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
UB fans were on hand in Tallahassee.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
UB huddles up.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
UB and South Florida get on the floor.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
The bench cheers a big basket while coach Felisha Legette-Jack stays focused.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
UB won its first NCAA Tournament game in program history.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Summer Hemphill on the move.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Summer Hemphill defends.
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Phil Kelly/University at Buffalo
Teresa Onwuka and UB celebrate its first NCAA Tournament victory.
