'Freedom Wall' artists, People Inc. president to be honored

Artists who created "The Freedom Wall" mural on East Ferry Street, near Michigan Avenue, and the president of People Inc. will be honored by Housing Opportunities Made Equal on April 13.

Edreys Wajed, Julia Bottoms, John Baker and Chuck Tingley painted the 28-panel mural as part of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Public Art Initiative, in partnership with Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. They and People Inc.'s Rhonda Fredericks will receive the Sarah G. Metzger Human Rights Award at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The awards will be given out at HOME's 55th annual dinner, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the Federal Fair Housing Act. The event will feature prison reformer Sheriff Thomas Dart, who oversees Cook County Jail in Illinois.

For tickets, call 854-1400 or go to homeny.org/55thannualdinner.