FOTHERINGHAM, Charles R.

FOTHERINGHAM - Charles R. Age 90, March 15, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Murdock) Fotheringham; loving father of Scott (Linda) Fotheringham, Janet (Gerald) Stewart, Bruce (late Marge) Fotheringham and Carol (Robert) Rumpl; treasured grandfather of Sarah, Justin, Andrew, Amy and Christopher; great-grandfather of Elise, Joseph and Jackson; dear brother of the late William (Marilyn) Fotheringham; also survived by nieces and relatives. Friends may call Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Mr. Fotheringham was an Army Veteran of WWII. Share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com