Former convent in Hamburg now leasing senior apartments

St. Francis Park is leasing studio suite apartments for seniors in the former Immaculate Conception Convent on South Park Avenue in Hamburg. Catholic Health System bought the convent from the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph for $8 million in January.

More than 40 members of the Franciscan Sisters still live at the former convent, leaving 32 units available to rent, said Chuck Hayes, director of marketing and communications for Catholic Health.

The complex features one-bedroom studio suite apartments, each with a mini-kitchenette, full bath and storage space. There are common areas, parlors, full-size common area kitchens, a chapel, a fitness center and an indoor pool with adaptive equipment. St. Francis Park will accept seniors age 65 and older.

Catholic Health also hopes to offer "enriched housing," which would include health care services for some residents and requires state licensing.